Town hall meeting on Common Travel Area

A Town hall meeting, co-organised by the North West Migrants Forum (NWMF), on the Common Travel Area, is being held in Derry.

The event will take place on Monday, June 27, in the Museum of Free Derry, from 7pm to 9pm and is in-person.

Speaking to Derry Now, a spokesperson for the organisation said there were many residents in Ireland who faced a hard border despite the Common Travel Area (CTA).

The added: "They work, pay taxes, and have established their lives here, but cannot fully take part in many areas of life others take for granted. They may, for example, be prevented from visiting friends and family on the other side of the border or be unable to access vital cross-border services.

"Our Town Hall meeting, co-organised by the Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ), and the Bloody Sunday Trust, will examine the limitations of the CTA rules and what these mean for non-Irish and non-UK citizens.

"The event will look specifically at the implications of the proposed Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme and the impact of Brexit. It will also highlight policy proposals, developed by NWMF and CAJ, that could provide practical and workable solutions to the CTA challenges.

"Confirmed speakers include Dr Anthony Soares (Centre for Cross Border Studies), Dr Mukesh Chugh (Consultant Anaesthetist, Western Health and Social Care Trust); Ciara O'Connor-Pozo (The Bloody Sunday Trust), and Senator Niall Blaney (Fianna Fáil Spokesperson for Northern Ireland). The Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy will also be in attendance."

Lilian Seenoi-Barr, NWMF Director of Operations, added: "Many people in our society are currently restricted by the limitations of the Common Travel Area (CTA) – including asylum seekers who have recently arrived from Ukraine.

"This issue should be pushed up the political agenda in order to ensure we can better welcome, help, and support asylum seekers and other immigrants to the North and South of Ireland. Amending the CTA rules so they are less restrictive would benefit our society, not least by making it more equal, and would also reduce problems like racial profiling at the border.”

Register HERE to attend.

For further information contact: Aynaz Zarif, Community Liaison Officer, on aynaz.zarif@nwmf.org.uk or 028 7136 2184.