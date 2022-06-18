PICTURES: NWRC students celebrate their graduation
Above: NWRC's Business Skills Manager Sinead Hawkins presents the award in memory of her father Seamus McCaul for the Access Diploma in Combined Studies Adult Learner of the Year to Erin Lynn, from Dungiven, also pictured is event MC Barra Best.
County Derry students were among those who recently celebrated their graduation at North West Regional College.
Click NEXT to see the rest of the photos.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.