18 Jun 2022

Derry students enjoy success ‘Sustainable Futures’ Innovation Challenge finals

St. Mary’s College students shortlisted for the prestigious finals in London

St. Mary’s College students Hannah Kennedy, Alex Lindsay and Leah Ferguson pictured with Principal, Brendan McGinn. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Jun 2022 6:42 PM

St. Mary’s College students travelled recently to London for the prestigious Royal Academy of Engineering ‘Sustainable Futures’ Innovation Challenge finals.

Students Hannah Kennedy, Alex Lindsay and Leah Ferguson designed creative solutions to the global issue of sustainability and were selected from hundreds of entries as two of the ten final ideas in the exciting competition.

Having successfully been shortlisted in April of this year, Hannah’s Hydroponic Geodesic Plant Dome alongside Alex and Leah’s Waste Material Sorting Recycling Bins entries were showcased at an intensive online ‘Meet the Engineers’ judging event.

Principal, Brendan McGinn said he was delighted to see the students doing so well.

He said: “It was really fantastic to see each and every one of our students starting their climate justice careers. Their ideas were original, creative and innovative. The future of earth is in excellent hands with this generation.”

The national competition was open to students throughout the UK allowing young people the opportunity to use their STEM skills to develop innovative solutions to sustainability issues while raising awareness of sustainability and how to tackle climate change and St. Mary’s College Technology and Design Department are delighted to have two projects in the top ten.

Mr. McGinn added: “This is a fantastic achievement by our students to reach the finals of such a prestigious competition. They are excellent ambassadors for St Mary’s College, travelling to London and we are very proud of their success to date.

"Indeed, we wish them well and we also take this opportunity to thank the Royal Academy of Engineering for their help, support and encouragement throughout the competition stages.”

Local News

