19 Jun 2022

Derry woman appointed temporary chairperson NWRC governing body

Derry woman appointed temporary chairperson NWRC governing body

Jennifer McKeever.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Jun 2022 6:30 PM

Jennifer McKeever has been appointed the temporary chairperson of the governing body of the North West Regional College (NWRC).

The appointment is effective from 1 July next until the appointment of a new permanent chairperson.

She takes up the role following the untimely passing earlier this year of Gerard Finnegan, the former governing body chairperson.

The post is remunerated at a rate of £20,000 per annum, plus travel and subsistence allowances which are payable at Northern Ireland Civil Service rates in respect of activities carried out whilst fulfilling their duties.

A former president of Derry Chamber of Commerce, Mrs McKeever is the managing director of the Airporter coach service based in Derry/Londonderry which has operated successfully since being set up 25 years ago.

She has served as a member of the governing body of NWRC since the beginning of this year.

In addition, she is a visiting professor at Ulster University (non-remunerated).

