Search

15 Jun 2022

Life After hosting party on Saturday to celebrate five years of vital support, fighting for change and charity status

Life After hosting party on Saturday to celebrate five years of vital support, fighting for change and charity status

There are 153 families currently utilising their essential network, with some families reaching out over four decades later to cope with their loss

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

15 Jun 2022 3:15 PM

For the last five years, Life After has provided vital support to grieving families who have lost a loved one in a road traffic collision.

The group, which also recently gained its charity status based in Derry, is hosting a party this Saturday, June 18, at the Playhouse in Derry, 2-5pm.

It is a celebration of the work achieved and the indispensable support the group has provided to families across the city and beyond.

There are 153 families currently utilising their essential network, with some families reaching out over four decades later to cope with their loss.

The charity also fights for change on the roads, safer roads, encouraging safer driving and driver responsibility, and strives to bring change to the justice system for those sentenced as a result of careless driving and driving offences. 

Christopher Sherrard, co-founder of Life After, who sadly lost his father in August 2016 after he was killed by a driver who fell asleep at the wheel, said the event is being run on Saturday to celebrate the hard work that has been achieved so far.

Christopher said: "We have so many families reaching out to us and we always want to be there to help and provide support. 

"If anyone reads this that has sadly lost and might benefit from popping down, please do.

"This is also probably one of the most important parties we will ever have as it’s a celebration of Life After charity status.

"We would love to see as many of our members being present to enjoy this special milestone.

"There’s Music, refreshments and very good company. See you all on Saturday"

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, The US Consulate, The Emergency Services, The Life After Families are just some of those set to attend at the weekend.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media