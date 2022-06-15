Life After hosting party on Saturday to celebrate five years of vital support, fighting for change and charity status

For the last five years, Life After has provided vital support to grieving families who have lost a loved one in a road traffic collision.

The group, which also recently gained its charity status based in Derry, is hosting a party this Saturday, June 18, at the Playhouse in Derry, 2-5pm.

It is a celebration of the work achieved and the indispensable support the group has provided to families across the city and beyond.

There are 153 families currently utilising their essential network, with some families reaching out over four decades later to cope with their loss.

The charity also fights for change on the roads, safer roads, encouraging safer driving and driver responsibility, and strives to bring change to the justice system for those sentenced as a result of careless driving and driving offences.

Christopher Sherrard, co-founder of Life After, who sadly lost his father in August 2016 after he was killed by a driver who fell asleep at the wheel, said the event is being run on Saturday to celebrate the hard work that has been achieved so far.

Christopher said: "We have so many families reaching out to us and we always want to be there to help and provide support.

"If anyone reads this that has sadly lost and might benefit from popping down, please do.

"This is also probably one of the most important parties we will ever have as it’s a celebration of Life After charity status.

"We would love to see as many of our members being present to enjoy this special milestone.

"There’s Music, refreshments and very good company. See you all on Saturday"

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, The US Consulate, The Emergency Services, The Life After Families are just some of those set to attend at the weekend.