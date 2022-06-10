A musical commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Derry’s Bloody Sunday to be released

Produced by Imagine Media, with support from NI Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund, a documentary titled, Macallaí Dhomhnach na Fola, will broadcast on TG4 on June 15 2022 at 9.30pm.

A spokesperson for the show said: "In Macallaí Dhomhnach na Fola, we join the people of Derry as they remember their loved ones through music, song, theatre shows and art exhibitions.

"The documentary features emotional interviews with some of those who witnessed the tragedy first hand or lost loved ones, as well as performances from some of Ireland’s most talented musicians including Damien Dempsey, Reevah, Barry Kerr and Pauline Scanlon.

"Writer and activist Eamonn McCann and Tony Doherty from the Bloody Sunday Trust recount their experiences of the tragedy and the lasting impact it has had on them personally.

"They explain the broader sequence and significance of events that unfolded in years preceding Bloody Sunday and the long search for truth by the Justice Campaign.

"Bishop Dónal McKeown reflects on how Bloody Sunday has impacted on the community in Derry across the generations and musicians such as Phil Coulter and Damien Dempsey explain what performing for this important anniversary means to them."

With performances from some of Ireland’s most respected musicians, as well as emerging local talent, the programme will also showcase some of the commemorative events being held across the city.

This includes a special afternoon held in the Millennium Forum in January 2022, at the exact time the shootings began 50 years previously, which features Phil Coulter, Bronagh Gallagher, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Adrian Dunbar as well as the Colmcille Ladies Choir.

Macallaí Dhomhnach na Fola will be broadcast on Wednesday 15 June 2022, a date to coincide with the anniversary of the publishing of the Saville Inquiry.

On the same day in 2010, the Bloody Sunday victims were finally vindicated, leading to an apology from Prime Minister David Cameron on behalf of the British Government, admitting the killings were ‘unjustified and unjustifiable.’

Featured artists on the show include Damien Dempsey- a six-time Meteor music award winning Irish singer songwriter from Dublin- as well as Saint Sister- A duo composed of Morgana MacIntyre from Belfast and Gemma Doherty from Derry.

Also, Barry Kerr- A multi-instrumentalist, composer, singer and artist, Barry is one of Ireland’s most accomplished traditional musicians- and Pauline Scanlon- a singer of both contemporary and traditional Irish music, Pauline is one of the foremost female vocalists in Ireland.

Also involved in the show is Reevah, an Indie Pop artist based in Derry, Declan McLaughlin, an Irish folk singer songwriter from Derry, Marty Healy, a young singer from Derry, and Robert Ballagh, an artist, painter and designer from Dublin.

On January 30 1972, thousands of Derry men and women left their homes and took to the streets of their native city to campaign for their most basic civil rights in a march against internment without trial.

This resulted in fourteen people being killed by British soldiers and seventeen more injured, on a day that would become known as Bloody Sunday; and one which has left its mark on Derry, and the rest of Ireland, forever.

This year sees the city hosting a series of events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Macallaí Dhomhnach na Fola, will broadcast on TG4 on June 15 2022 at 9.30pm.