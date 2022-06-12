Old Library Trust hosts Volunteers Celebration Day to say thank you

Every year the Old Library Trust takes time out to celebrate their amazing volunteers during Volunteer Week and this year is no different as on Wednesday afternoon they were treated to a pamper day and presented with gifts and certificates in recognition of their dedication and hard work.

Volunteer week presents an opportunity for the organisation to recognise the time, energy, commitment and dedication of a vast number of local people who give to help those most vulnerable across the city and district, in particular, those living with Dementia registered in the organisation’s National Lottery Community Funds DEEDS project (Dementia Engaged & Empowered in Derry & Strabane).

OLT Project Director George McGowan, stressing the importance of giving something back to those who help the organisation, said: ‘We couldn't do what we do at the Old Library Trust without the support of our amazing team of volunteers.

"Volunteering is a very giving role, and each year we acknowledge our volunteers’ efforts by giving something back to them. This year it was a social event celebration with gifts, certificates, and plenty of appreciation.

"On behalf of myself, the board of directors, staff, and local people, I would like to say thank you for choosing to be a volunteer with the Old Library Trust.”

Sinead Devine Older Adults and DEEDS Coordinator at the Old library Trust pointed out the impact volunteering has had for those experiencing dementia in their lives.

Celebrating Volunteers from DEEDS at Old Library Trust, Creggan on Wednesday afternoon. The group received certificates and were treated to an aromatherapy session in thank you for all the sterling work over the past few years. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Sinead added: ‘We celebrate you at this time, our volunteers, and your gift of time to us. You help us make our members with Dementia feel at home in their social groups. You are our eyes and ears in the rooms supporting our members to get the best out of each session. Your caring, compassion, empathy, and patience have all been key to the success of the DEEDS project and its positive impact on individuals, carers, and families.’

At Wednesday’s Volunteer Celebration event, the Old Library Trust was also joined by a selection of partner organisations including Chris McDaid from Strabane and District Caring Services, Michelle McAdams and Stella McCauley from Shantallow Community Centre, whilst the theme of the event was titled ‘Volunteering and Health and Wellbeing’- Often volunteers are so busy in their roles that they can forget to look after themselves.

Jennifer McClements from Bliss Aromatherapy then led the volunteers through a beautifully smelling workshop on how essential oils can aid wellbeing, followed by reflection, conversation and laughs to finish a real positive afternoon.