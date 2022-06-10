Waterside woman's life-changing year losing 7 stone after Cancer Diagnosis

Grief, life in lockdown and a diagnosis of Stage 3 Bladder Cancer left one Waterside woman despairing, unmotivated and experiencing depression. Feeling unfit, unhealthy and unhappy this slimmer has completely transformed her life after losing an impressive 7 stone in just 47 weeks thanks to the support of her local SW group.

Elizabeth Ewing, who originally weighed almost 18 stone, has consistently been reclaiming her life and her health. She has also achieved her ambition of proving to her Oncologist that she could, and would, lose the weight that he had asked!

Elizabeth said, “I live by myself and, after losing my mum to vascular dementia, I began falling into very unhealthy habits. I stopped caring for myself. I constantly rang for takeaways instead of cooking for myself. My blood pressure and cholesterol went sky high and I became totally inactive and constantly breathless.

"It felt like all my energy had drained out of me and I was gasping for air at the least bit of exertion. I became depressed and experienced mood swings and, finally, I became totally overwhelmed when I found out I had cancer. Food was definitely my comfort as I was just so far down and out of control.”

Elizabeth described the moment she first encountered Consultant, Carey Ann - “It was like a real god-send when I met her, delivering leaflets outside my door. She was like a breath of fresh air. She told me all about her Slimming World Groups and I knew there and then that I was going to need the support of a group to help me reach my goal. After my first weigh-in, I felt so positive and really and truly believed I was now going to get my life back on track”.

“I fell in love again with healthier eating. I had mainly been existing on junk food and takeaways as I became more and more influenced by TV adverts. Since joining group, I’ve learned so much about food and even now know how to make “fakeaways” (plus, as a bonus, I’ve saved a lot of money too)! I get so excited experimenting with new ideas and recipes.

“Living by myself, I didn’t think it would be possible, but I find I’m constantly planning ahead and using my freezer to my full advantage. I can’t believe the amount and variety of food I’ve actually been eating and still I’ve managed to lose weight every single week.

BEFORE: Elizabeth before she lost seven stone

"It goes to prove that it doesn’t matter if you live alone or are feeding a family, the SW plan works for everybody! It’s amazing - there is so much food that you can have and there are loads and loads of recipes and ideas - the sky really is the limit!

"My favourite foods are definitely big comforting pasta and meat dishes served up with vegetables or salads. The pounds just fell away as I filled up on free foods and created new habits and I’m still as determined as ever to keep up the good work and maintain my dream Target Weight!”

“I feel like an entirely different person in such a short period of time. And I look like such a different person too that even my own family don’t recognise me any more! I’m so much happier and positive in myself too. I’m back out living my life again and don’t have the mood swings I had before. At my six month check up, my Oncologist couldn’t believe how much weight I’d lost.

"I was tremendously proud of the fact that he almost didn’t recognise me! It was, of course, a really great feeling to see the shock in his face. This was taken one step further when my I told my Slimming World group how my appointment had gone and they all clapped and celebrated for and with me.

"Then came the huge roar of raw emotion and disbelief when I told them I got the all clear!! Words just cannot fully describe it.”

“I love going to my group every week, it is my happy place! We all have a laugh whilst supporting each other, help each other out with good sound advice and exchange recipes, tips and new ideas. I just wouldn’t miss going to group and Carey Ann keeps us all going.

"She’s our shining light, always there to help and give encouragement. I can’t believe I’m a Target Member now. I feel years younger and I’ve far more energy than ever before. It’s so good also to know that I’m now in a position to help and give moral support to others in group who want to achieve what I have!

“From the moment I joined the group, I knew something special was going to happen and it has. My life is under control again - my breathing has eased, I’ve lots more stamina and energy and my blood pressure and cholesterol are both normal. And, as if all that that weren’t enough, I think it’s amazing the way I have so much more confidence in myself.

AFTER: Elizabeth following her seven stone weight loss

"It’s as if a physical as well as an emotional weight has been lifted from me. I really enjoy going out now with family and friends in my “slimmed down” wardrobe of clothes. People are genuinely shocked to see how much I’ve changed. I feel great - on top of the world.

“My mood is so much better and I now actually, thankfully, like myself again. I really cannot take in all that I have achieved with the support of Slimming World and my special group. I will forever be thankful to them all. This last year has been absolutely life-changing!!”

