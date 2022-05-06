Search

08 May 2022

Delargy tops Foyle Assembly poll

'We want to make sure that democracy is respected' - Pádraig Delargy MLA

Sinn Féin's successful Foyle Assembly candidates Ciara Ferguson and Pádraig Delargy with Donegal TD, Pearse Doherty.

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

06 May 2022 10:43 PM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

Sinn Féin's Pádraig Delargy topped the Assembly poll in the Foyle Constituency with 9,471 first preference votes.

The party also believes its second candidate, Ciara Ferguson will secure an Assembly seat when the count is completed, on Sunday or Monday.

Speaking to Derry Now, Pádraig said he was “delighted”.

He added: “I am really glad the people of Derry have put their confidence in us. We thank each and every voter for coming out and putting their confidence in us.

“Ciara and I are really keen to get back in, from day one, and to deliver on health, housing, jobs, education and, of course, the cost of living crisis.

“The first step now is to get back into the Executive, to get back to work and to make sure that we are delivering for people. That is the message that people have given us on the door. They want that real change. They have put their confidence in Sinn Féin to get that real change. So, we are keen to build on that and, from day one, we'll be back up in Stormont.

“We'll be ready to get the Executive back up and running and get working,” said Pádraig.

Turning to the issue of whether or not Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán, Michelle O'Neill, would be accepted as First Minister by the Assembly's Unionist parties, Pádraig Delargy said: “The votes are still being counted at the minute, so I don't want to pre-empt Michelle becoming First Minister.

“We are confident and what we want to do now is to make sure is the people have voted for real change, we want to make sure that democracy is respected and that the people are listened to.

“They have spoken very clearly in Foyle and across the North. We are keen that is built on and delivered.”

Get more updates from the Derry Now, Derry News, County Derry Post Live Blog: https://tinyurl.com/4u8w7sn4
 

