Search

15 Feb 2022

Brandywell upgrade funding shelved - Doyle challenges Hargey to publish legal advice

Decision 'met with disbelief'

Doyle proposes Council backs Féis Dhoíre Cholmcille in their centenary year

Cllr Emmet Doyle: Shelving of Brandywell funding 'met with disbelief'

Reporter:

staff reporter

15 Feb 2022 12:14 PM

Derry Aontú councillor Emmet Doyle has has challenged Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey to publish her Department's legal advice on the shelving of the sub-regional stadia programme which was to complete the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry.

Cllr Doyle said: “The news in the Assembly yesterday that the Minister was shelving a long awaited funding package that would’ve completed Phase 2 of the Brandywell was met with disbelief and rightly so.
“This programme has been stuck in the mire for several years now with little progress and I recently had officials from the Department for Communities into council who confirmed the same.
“If the Health Minister can unilaterally change Covid regulations with the permission of other Ministers then the Communities Minister should have no problem releasing funding earmarked by her own Department.
“I don’t buy the line that it was agreed to go back to the Executive.
“Derry has waited long enough for this funding, it should be released immediately and I am demanding the Minister release her own Department's legal advice to her that states the programme cannot go forward without Executive approval.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media