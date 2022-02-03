Search

04 Feb 2022

Mallon approves planning permission for a new Maritime Museum in Derry

Infrastructure Minister confirms green light during visit to Derry

Mallon approves planning permission for a new Maritime Museum in Derry

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced the news during a visit to Derry today

Reporter:

staff reporter

03 Feb 2022 5:22 PM

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has approved planning permission for a new Maritime Museum and Archive at Buildings 45/46 and 49 at Ebrington Square in Derry.

 The planning application was brought forward by Derry and Strabane District Council.

Speaking during a visit to the site today, Minister Mallon said: “This is great news for the city and wider North West which will provide a catalyst for the physical, economic and social regeneration of Ebrington Square, a significant development site within the city.   It will see the creation of a new tourist attraction to tell the story of Derry’s maritime history.  It will also act to promote an increase in footfall from the city across the Peace Bridge to the Waterside, as it will provide for linked tourist trips visiting the walled city and other attractions on the Cityside of the river.

 “I also believe the proposal secures the viable and long term beneficial reuse of a number of listed buildings, will make a positive contribution to the surrounding townscape, be sensitive to the listed building interest in terms of design, scale and use of materials and serve to enliven Ebrington Square.”

After years of neglect of the North West, I know that progress for Ebrington will mean so much to the people of Derry and let’s hope that this Museum will not only tell Derry’s story but will also help build a new one as the City transforms into a cultural and tourism hub in the North West of Ireland.”

 Notices of Opinion to approve the planning application will now issue to the local council and the applicant who in this case is  Derry City and Strabane District Council.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media