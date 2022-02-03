Mallon approves planning permission for a new Maritime Museum in Derry

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has approved planning permission for a new Maritime Museum and Archive at Buildings 45/46 and 49 at Ebrington Square in Derry.

The planning application was brought forward by Derry and Strabane District Council.

Speaking during a visit to the site today, Minister Mallon said: “This is great news for the city and wider North West which will provide a catalyst for the physical, economic and social regeneration of Ebrington Square, a significant development site within the city. It will see the creation of a new tourist attraction to tell the story of Derry’s maritime history. It will also act to promote an increase in footfall from the city across the Peace Bridge to the Waterside, as it will provide for linked tourist trips visiting the walled city and other attractions on the Cityside of the river.

“I also believe the proposal secures the viable and long term beneficial reuse of a number of listed buildings, will make a positive contribution to the surrounding townscape, be sensitive to the listed building interest in terms of design, scale and use of materials and serve to enliven Ebrington Square.”

After years of neglect of the North West, I know that progress for Ebrington will mean so much to the people of Derry and let’s hope that this Museum will not only tell Derry’s story but will also help build a new one as the City transforms into a cultural and tourism hub in the North West of Ireland.”

Notices of Opinion to approve the planning application will now issue to the local council and the applicant who in this case is Derry City and Strabane District Council.