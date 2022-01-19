Bomb squad at scene of Derry security alert

The hijacked van at the centre of the security alert in Galliagh Park.
The bomb squad is at the scene of an ongoing security alert in the Galliagh area of Derry.
A number of residents in Galliagh Park were moved from their homes after the discovery of a suspicious van in the early hours of this morning which had been hijacked earlier.
SDLP councillor for the area, Brian Tierney, said it was 'quite distressing' for residents of the area, especially young children.
Cllr Brian Tierney: "I would ask anyone using scramblers, quad bikes and any similar off-road vehicles in the park to stop now."
Cllr Shaun Harkin: "These are callous proposals at a time when many students are struggling to make ends meet."
Ballykelly Residents' Association have been forced to close following a burglary at their premises last week.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.