Expected mothers urged to get Covid vaccine or risk new-born baby's health

Pregnant women in Derry and across the North are being urged to get themselves vaccinated against Covid.

The call comes from the Chief Medical Officer, Professor Michael McBride, following a study by the University of Edinburgh which stated that women who contract Covid-19 in the final weeks before they're due to give birth are putting their new born baby's health at serious risk.

The findings show that preterm births, stillbirths and newborn deaths are more common among women who have the virus 28 days, or less, before their delivery date. The majority of complications, which also include Covid-related critical care admissions, occurred in unvaccinated women, according to one of the first national studies of pregnancy and Covid-19.

Researchers say more should be done to increase vaccine uptake in pregnant women, whose vaccination rates are much lower than those of women in the general population.

Professor McBride said: “This new study provides more evidence that having Covid-19 during pregnancy carries a far higher risk than having the vaccine, particularly in the later stages where it can have serious consequences for both mother and baby.

“The message is clear. Covid-19 vaccination is crucial in protecting women and babies from the life-threatening complications that can be associated with the virus. Anyone who is pregnant and has not received all of their vaccinations, should not put off getting vaccinated until after their pregnancy.

“Omicron is continuing to spread throughout Northern Ireland, so if you are pregnant, or hoping to become pregnant it is absolutely vital that you get vaccinated, this includes getting the booster. Vaccination is the most effective way you can protect yourself and your unborn baby.”

Alliance Party Health Spokesperson, Paula Bradshaw, supported Professor McBride's call adding: “I know many expectant mothers have been nervous to vaccinate themselves against the virus, but the evidence is clear the significantly higher risk for women is from Covid-19.

“The findings of this study are indeed concerning and show preterm births, stillbirths and newborn deaths are more common among women who have had Covid-19 just before delivery. Being up to date with vaccinations, including the booster dose, offers significant protection from transmission.

“Pregnancy can be an extremely stressful time and the uncertainty of the pandemic has put additional pressures on expectant mothers. I would therefore strongly encourage pregnant women to ensure they give themselves and their baby the best protection from the virus through vaccination.”

For more information on taking the Covid-19 vaccine while pregnant, log onto: www.nidirect.gov.uk/covidvaccine