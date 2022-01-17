Search

17 Jan 2022

Jailed for attack on Derry ambulance crew

Incident took place in city yesterday

Jailed for attack on Derry ambulance crew

Reporter:

staff reporter

17 Jan 2022

A man who 'lunged' at an ambulance crew trying to assist him has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court today.

Roy Cunningham (27), of no fixed abode, was charged with assaulting an ambulance worker and criminal damage to a police vehicle yesterday, January 16.

The court heard police were called after Cunningham was found lying on the ground in John Street in Derry by a member of the public.

While they were there an ambulance arrived and staff tried to assist Cunningham who became 'very threatening.'

The accused tried to throw a punch at one of the ambulance staff but was stopped by police.

When he was placed in the back of a police vehicle he was warned not to spit but did so.

A defence solicitor said that his client was accepting the offences and wished for the case to be dealt with today.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said that Cunningham had attacked an ambulance crew and the courts took such actions 'extremely seriously.'


He jailed Cunningham for three months.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media