11 Jan 2022

Man accused of contacting woman 149 times charged with harassment

47-year-old returned for trial to Derry Crown Court

FIFA health and safety officer sentenced at Derry Crown Court on drug offences

Derry Court House

Reporter:

staff reporter

A 47-year-old man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a charge of harassment.

Patrick Morgan, of Lisnaragh Road in Dunnamanagh, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court today.

He was charged with engaging in a course of conduct between April 29 and May 1 last year, namely contacting a woman on 149 occasions that amounted to harassment.

He was also charged with threatening to damage property belonging to the woman and assaulting her on April 30 last.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Morgan said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this time.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on February 8 next and remanded in custody.

