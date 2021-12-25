Derry fundraisers make a splash at Christmas Day Swim

Derry's charity fundraisers were out in force today for the annual Christmas Day Swim at Ludden Beach just outside Buncrana in Inishowen.
Among the charities to benefit from those who braved the icey watgers of Lough Swilly was the Foyle Hospice and children's eye cancer.
Deputy Mayor Cllr Christopher Jackson at the launch of Illuminate – a light installation festival that will run in February. With him are Alison Leslie, Tourism NI, and Assumpta O’Neill, Visit Derry
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.