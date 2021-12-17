Police hunt two men after armed robbery of Derry shop

Police are hunting two men after a member of staff was left badly shaken following the armed robbery of a shop in Derry last night.

Two men, both armed with knives and wearing balaclavas, entered the shop on Northland Avenue at around 7:50pm and threatened a female staff member before making off with a quantity of cigarettes, a sum of cash and a mobile phone belonging to the staff member.

The first male is described as being around 5’10” tall, of stocky build and was wearing a grey jumper, dark blue track bottoms and blue and black Nike trainers.

The second male was around 5’7” tall, of slim build and wore a black coat and black leggings.

The staff member was not physically injured as a result of the incident but was left badly shaken.

A PSNI spokesperson said police enquiries into this incident were continuing and anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1756 16/12/21.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.