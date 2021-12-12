Agreement reached in Foyle Port dispute

Cllr Fleming meeting with workers at Foyle Port.
Agreement has been reached to resolve a pay dispute that had seen several weeks of industrial action by workers at Foyle Port:
The resolution has been welcomed by Sinn Fein Councillor Paul Fleming.
He said: "I am glad that an agreement has been reached on this issue.
"As a party, Sinn Féin has been engaging with the workers and using all avenues available to encourage a resolution of the dispute.
"I would particularly commend the dignified yet resolute manner in which the workers have conducted during their industrial action.
"We will continue to stand with workers across all sectors who are seeking decent terms and conditions in their roles of employment.”
