Woman in critical condition following four-vehicle road crash

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital following a four-vehicle road traffic collision on the Derry-Belfast road last night.
The Glenshane Road was closed between Drumahoe and Claudy for a number of hours following the collision which occurred shortly before 6.60pm
