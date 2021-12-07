French office search linked to Lyra McKee murder investigation

Lyra McKee was shot dead by a New IRA gunman in April 2019.
Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team, who are investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry, conducted a search of a production company in Paris earlier today led by two French Judges, with the assistance of French police.
Detectives believe that a camera crew from the production company was in Derry throughout the week of Lyra's murder.
A PSNI spokesperson said a European Investigation Order was 'carefully considered, sought and granted' by Belfast Crown Court and the search was later approved and supported by senior members of the French judiciary.
A number of items have been recovered for further examination.
Miss McKee, 29, was shot dead by a New IRA gunman while watching a riot on Fanad Drive in the Creggan area of Derry on April 18, 201
