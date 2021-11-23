Multiple incidents of vandalism of Derry city centre Christmas trees  

A number of incidents have been reported of vandalism and tampering with the Christmas trees in the city centre since they were erected last week.

There have been multiple reports of damage to baubles and people climbing and crawling inside the trees.

Derry and Strabane District Council are urging the public to be respectful of the Christmas displays in the city.

A Council spokesperson said: “The decorations are there for everyone to enjoy so we would appreciate it if people respect them and report any incidents of vandalism you experience to the PSNI.”

The PSNI, Community Safety Wardens and CCTV operators are keeping a close eye on Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place in particular.

Inspector Robb said: “Our officers are committed to continuing to work alongside partner agencies, local representatives and the community to address the problem especially as Christmas approaches.

“Officers are carrying out additional patrols in the area and I would encourage anyone who witnesses any anti-social or criminal behaviour to report any incidents to us on the non-emergency number 101.”

Derry is the host of the tallest Christmas tree on the island, standing at 60 foot tall in Derry's Guildhall Square, with multiple other Christmas trees and displays around the city.