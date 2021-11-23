Search

23/11/2021

Multiple incidents of vandalism of Derry city centre Christmas trees  

Multiple incidents of vandalism of Derry city centre Christmas trees  

Multiple incidents of vandalism of Derry city centre Christmas trees  

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

A number of incidents have been reported of vandalism and tampering with the Christmas trees in the city centre since they were erected last week. 

There have been multiple reports of damage to baubles and people climbing and crawling inside the trees. 

Derry and Strabane District Council are urging the public to be respectful of the Christmas displays in the city. 

A Council spokesperson said: “The decorations are there for everyone to enjoy so we would appreciate it if people respect them and report any incidents of vandalism you experience to the PSNI.” 

The PSNI, Community Safety Wardens and CCTV operators are keeping a close eye on Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place in particular. 

Inspector Robb said: “Our officers are committed to continuing to work alongside partner agencies, local representatives and the community to address the problem especially as Christmas approaches. 

“Officers are carrying out additional patrols in the area and I would encourage anyone who witnesses any anti-social or criminal behaviour to report any incidents to us on the non-emergency number 101.” 

Derry is the host of the tallest Christmas tree on the island, standing at 60 foot tall in Derry's Guildhall Square, with multiple other Christmas trees and displays around the city. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media