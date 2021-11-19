New Sinn Fein councillor of Derry City and Strabane District Council

New SInn Fein councillor John McGowan
Sinn Fein have a new representative on Derry City and Strabane District Council.
John McGowan was co-opted onto the local authority to represent the party in the Ballyarnett District Electoral Area and a party convention held in the city last night.
Speaking after his selection, Cllr McGowan said: “I can’t wait to get stuck in to deliver on the issues facing ordinary people – on jobs, housing, mental health and tackling the cost-of-living crisis.
“Derry is a fantastic city with huge potential, and I will work with others to deliver more and better jobs for the people of this area.”
The 52-year-old father-of-three was central to the development of the North West Business Complex at Skeoge and supporting local businesses.
