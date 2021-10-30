Derry Halloween gets off to a spooktacular start

It was all happening out and about yesterday in Derry with the first intallment of the Awakening the Walled City Trail. The Trail continues from 4.30pm-9.00pm on (Saturday).
The city's Halloween celebrations concluded tomorrow night with a fireworks display over the River Foyle.
The new look event this year is taking place over an extended area, with all the activity moving off the City's Walls to locations in the city centre, Ebrington Square and St Columb's Park, with illuminated installations and performance, including popular drumming band Spark and the spine tingling Arachnobot.
A motion to push for the Irish language to be more readily available for pupils wishing to study it at A-level was passed by Derry City & Strabane District Council
