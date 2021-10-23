Derry street sealed of by police

Police in Derry have sealed off a street in Derry.
It follows reports of a suspicious object being found at Beraghvale in the Skeoge area of the city.
The bomb squad are in atrtendance.
A police spokesperson said the area was sealed of to allow officers to conduct enquires and 'work to make the area safe.'
