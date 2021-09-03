Derry Death Notices - Friday, 3rd September, 2021

BLACK, James Anthony (Jim) - 2nd September 2021, beloved husband of Rosemary, 22 Troy Park, loving father of Nicola and Maggie, father-in-law of Tendayi and Joseph, a devoted and loving grandfather of James, Jack, Jessica, Eleanor, Claudia, Lilian and Isabel, great-grandfather of Henry and Theo and dear brother of Rose and the late Robert, Tom, Will and Christopher. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Saturday) at 10.25am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.



COYLE, Michael Christopher - 1st. September 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (formerly of Owen Mor Care Home), beloved father of Michaela and Sarah-Louise, dear son of Sarah and the late Thomas, loving brother of Thomas, Annette, Leonard, Christopher, John, and Susan. Funeral leaving his sister Annette’s home, 3 Bealachmore Upper tomorrow (Saturday) at 10:20am to St. Columba’s Church, Long Tower for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines in the church and cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.



DICKINSON, Alison - 29th. August 2021 (suddenly) at her home, 38 Leafair Park, beloved wife of Stephen, loving mother of Amanda, Jamie and Aaron, dear sister of Kevin and the late Shaun. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown tomorrow (Saturday).at 11:00am, followed by interment in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines in the church and cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.

MULLAN, Rev Patrick J - 2nd September 2021 at Altnagelvin Hospital (former parish priest of Faughanvale and Lower Cumber), beloved son of the late Mamie and Dan (Kilrea). Deeply regretted by all his loving family and friends, the Most Reverend Donal McKeown and the priests of the Derry Diocese. His remains will repose in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale today (Friday) from 11.00am until Rosary at 10.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated tomorrow (Saturday) at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Star of the Sea, intercede for him.



NASH, Catherine (Lily), nee Boyle -1st September 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital beloved wife of the late Dickie loving mother of Jim, Michael, Betty, Paul, Tina and the late Patrick, much loved grandmother of Saoirse, Connor, Lily, Ethan, Ruben, Erin, Jorge, Edel, Sarah, Alan and Hannah, mother-in-law of Maite. Funeral from her home, 6 Cromore Gardens, today (Friday) at 6.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Creggan to repose overnight. Requiem Mass tomorrow at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed at http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html. House private for family and close family friends only. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family circle and everyone who knew her. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul Our Lady of Knock, pray for her.



STANBRIDGE, Liam - 2nd. September 2021 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (formerly of Dublin), beloved father of Jemma, William, Shannon and the late Rebecca, loving brother of Jimmy, Catherine, Annette and Richard. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.