Sad passing of well-known and much-loved Derry priest

The death has taken place of one of Derry's best known and most popular clerics.

Fr Patrick (Patsy) Mullan passed away earlier today. He was aged 79.

The son of the late Mamie and Dan, he was born in Kilrea in Co Derry in 1941.

He was ordained to the priesthood in 1966 after studying at St Patrick’s College, Maynooth.

His first appointment was as chaplain to Nazareth House in Derry. After four years, he undertook curacy in the parish of Pennyburn.

In 1971, he was appointed as curate in the parish of Greencastle, where he served until 1974 when he moved to become curate at Altinure.

In 1981, he was appointed to the curacy at Buncrana, and in 1987 to Dregish.

In 1997, he became parish priest of the parish of Faughanvale where, upon his retirement as parish priest in 2016, he remained as curate.

He retired as curate in 2018, but remained in residence in Faughanvale until his death.

In his long years of ministry, Fr Mullan served in every deanery in the Diocese of Derry.

His passing is deeply regretted by the Bishop of Derry, Most Rev Dr Donal McKeown, and priests of the diocese.

He will be remembered by the many people he served in different parishes over more than 50 years of priesthood.

His remains will repose in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale tomorrow (Friday) from 11.00am until Rosary at 10.00pm.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.