Top award for Derry writer's play at Edinburgh Fringe

A play by a Derry playwright has won a top award at the highly-prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival.



Brian Foster's 'Myra Story' picked up a 'Bobby' accolade for 'Best of the Best,' one of the most sought-after Fringe awards.



Writer and director Foster, award-winning actress Fíonna Hewitt-Twamley, and Assembly Festival’s artistic director, William Burdett- Coutts, received their ‘Bobby’ - Broadway Baby’s top award for outstanding performance at this year’s festival in front of a full house in the Palais de Variété Spiegeltent in Assembly George Square Gardens.



On receiving the award, the Derry man said: “We are thrilled to receive this award. 'Myra’s Story' is a mix of hilarity and heartbreak and it has been amazing to be back on stage performing live to full houses at the festival this year.



“We have plans to tour 'Myra’s Story' next year so we hope that as more venues open, more people will get the opportunity to see this fantastic show.”



Richard Beck, editor of Broadway Baby, said: “We are delighted to make this award to Myra’s Story this year. There is no single criterion that makes a show Bobby-worthy, it is a combination of things that have simply blown us away and Myra’s Story is an outstanding piece of theatre.”



Critic Levi Bailey said: “Myra’s Story is about a middle-aged, homeless Dublin street drinker played by Fionna Hewitt-Twamley, who is funny, feisty, and foul-mouthed.



“She begs from passersby for her drink money and recreates her hilarious, harrowing, and ultimately heart-breaking backstory. A story that takes her from fresh faced teenage bride with a baby son and all to live for, to the tragic condition she finds herself in today.



“Audiences laugh and cry, often at the same time, as Myra sweeps them along on a real rollercoaster of emotions ride.

“Playing all the characters, acting out all the incredible events that have led her to alcoholism and destitution, hers is the face we habitually turn our head away from and pretend not to see. In the play, Myra never wallows in self-pity. Never cries.



“After so many often brutal years spent fighting just to exist on the streets of Dublin, Myra has no tears left to shed.”