31/08/2021

Derry rally tonight in support of Afghan refugees

Tonight's rally in Derry is being held in support of Afghan refugees.

Reporter:

staff reporter

A rally will be held in Derry tonight in support of the Afghan refugees.. 

Organisers, the Derry Anti War Coalition, say the 20-year war in Afghanistan has cost over two trillion dollars and 'achieved nothing but misery and suffering' for the Afghan people. 

Spokesperson Davy McAuley said: “Twenty years ago we campaigned against this war and time has proven us and the millions around the world who raised their voices to be correct. 

“We offer our solidarity to all refugees and call for an end to all foreign wars. 

“The victims of the 'War on Terror' cannot be blamed for the foreign policy disasters of the British and American governments...

“These people cannot be abandoned. The borders must be opened and safe passage granted. 

“We want to send a clear message of solidarity from Derry. We want this city to be a city of sanctuary. 

“We must make this place a welcoming refuge for those who flee war. Refugees are welcome here. 

“Civil rights are refugee rights. We shall overcome.” 

Tonight's rally will take place in Guildhall Square. 6.00pm.

