Magherafelt teenager called up for Euro 2021 Qualifiers

Nottingham Forest's Aaron Donnelly has been called up to the NI U21 squad. (Pic: Nottingham Forest FC)
Magherafelt's Aaron Donnelly has been named on the Northern Ireland U21 squad for the upcoming Euro 2021 Qualifiers.
It's the first squad named by new manager John Schofield.
Donnelly recently signed a professional contract with Nottingham Forest and in line for his third cap.
The first game is away to Malta on Friday, September 3 followed by a home game against Slovakia on Tuesday, September 7.
