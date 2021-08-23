Tribute to 'Fr Iggy,' the 'financial wizard' who brought St Columb's College into the 21st century

Monsignor Ignatius McQuillan, the former president of St Columb's College who died last week, was today described as the 'financial wizard' who brought the Derry school into the 21st century.

Mons McQuillan passed away on Friday last at the age of 90. Affectionately known as 'Iggy,' he was a hugely influential figure in local educational and sporting circles for many years.

Speaking at his Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Ardmore, Fr John R Walsh, who succeeded him as president at the College, recalled 60 years of memories.

Fr Walsh said: “Today, I remember. Each of you has his or her own memories; forgive me if I can speak of Mons Patrick Ignatius McQuillan only as I remember him. My memories span six decades, most of them from my time with him in St Columb’s College. I remember the priest-teacher in his prime, master of his subject, French, hard-working, expecting only the best from those in his charge, firm but fair, reassuring, surrounded by a certain aura.

“I remember the sportsman who represented his native County Fermanagh on the Gaelic football field with the nom de guerre Sean Maguire; who shone as a golfer on umpteen courses throughout Ireland and further afield; who pounded the walkways after work each day as a jogging fitness fanatic.

“I remember the coach and supreme tactician in the Rannafast, McLarnon, MacRory and Hogan Cup campaigns in the early to mid 60’s.

“I remember the man for others who fought for the disadvantaged as headmaster of the college, and who preached forgiveness to teachers and boys alike day in and day out... president who brought St Columb’s College into the 21st century…the moderniser who changed the curriculum and developed pastoral care… the financial wizard, with his brilliant mathematical brain, who stretched the school’s budget to the limit… the leader who demanded high standards from all - he expected a lot from teachers but I don’t think it was as much as he was willing to do himself. The man who had a way of overlooking human failings - whose natural humanity helped him in this as did his sense of humour) but who was capable of calling a staff member or pupil to account when he thought it necessary.”

Fr Walsh added having shared a table with Mons McQuillan for 13 years, he remembered a 'congenial companion and a convivial host.'

He added: “I remember the courageous and generous individual… far-sighted, astute, unsentimental and meticulous… who in 1990, the year after he left St Columb’s, chaired the committee Bishop Daly set up to reshape Catholic education in the diocese and especially in the city.

“I remember the curate in Ardmore with his quiet fidelity and steadfast service. I think of his career in this corner of the diocese; the countless Masses celebrated (in this church, in parishioners’ houses and in his own home), the word preached, the sorrowful comforted, the ignorant instructed, the poor tended to, the babies baptised, the reconciliations effected, the marital unions consecrated, the sick anointed, the eyes closed, the comfort given, the dead buried. 'Fr Iggy' knew that the human journey is God-touched, that Christ’s priesthood is powerful, and that life given in service has every reason to expect resurrection.

“Finally, I remember Mons McQuillan as Vicar General to Bishop Hegarty. He believed, as he said in an article in 'The Furrow,' in the necessity of speaking truth unto power. He had a total lack of pomposity and there was no pulling of rank.”

Mons McQuillan was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.