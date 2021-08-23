Search our Archive

23/08/2021

Tribute to 'Fr Iggy,' the 'financial wizard' who brought St Columb's College into the 21st century

Monsignor Ignatius McQuillan laid to rest

Tribute to 'Fr Iggy,' the 'financial wizard' who brought St Columb's College into the 21st century

Monsignor Ignatius McQuillan was laid to rest today.

Reporter:

John Gill

Monsignor Ignatius McQuillan, the former president of St Columb's College who died last week, was today described as the 'financial wizard' who brought the Derry school into the 21st century.

Mons McQuillan passed away on Friday last at the age of 90. Affectionately known as 'Iggy,' he was a hugely influential figure in local educational and sporting circles for many years.

Speaking at his Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Ardmore, Fr John R Walsh, who succeeded him as president at the College, recalled 60 years of memories.

Fr Walsh said: “Today, I remember. Each of you has his or her own memories; forgive me if I can speak of Mons Patrick Ignatius McQuillan only as I remember him. My memories span six decades, most of them from my time with him in St Columb’s College. I remember the priest-teacher in his prime, master of his subject, French, hard-working, expecting only the best from those in his charge, firm but fair, reassuring, surrounded by a certain aura.

“I remember the sportsman who represented his native County Fermanagh on the Gaelic football field with the nom de guerre Sean Maguire; who shone as a golfer on umpteen courses throughout Ireland and further afield; who pounded the walkways after work each day as a jogging fitness fanatic.

“I remember the coach and supreme tactician in the Rannafast, McLarnon, MacRory and Hogan Cup campaigns in the early to mid 60’s.

“I remember the man for others who fought for the disadvantaged as headmaster of the college, and who preached forgiveness to teachers and boys alike day in and day out... president who brought St Columb’s College into the 21st century…the moderniser who changed the curriculum and developed pastoral care… the financial wizard, with his brilliant mathematical brain, who stretched the school’s budget to the limit… the leader who demanded high standards from all - he expected a lot from teachers but I don’t think it was as much as he was willing to do himself. The man who had a way of overlooking human failings - whose natural humanity helped him in this as did his sense of humour) but who was capable of calling a staff member or pupil to account when he thought it necessary.”

Fr Walsh added having shared a table with Mons McQuillan for 13 years, he remembered a 'congenial companion and a convivial host.'

He added: “I remember the courageous and generous individual… far-sighted, astute, unsentimental and meticulous… who in 1990, the year after he left St Columb’s, chaired the committee Bishop Daly set up to reshape Catholic education in the diocese and especially in the city.

“I remember the curate in Ardmore with his quiet fidelity and steadfast service. I think of his career in this corner of the diocese; the countless Masses celebrated (in this church, in parishioners’ houses and in his own home), the word preached, the sorrowful comforted, the ignorant instructed, the poor tended to, the babies baptised, the reconciliations effected, the marital unions consecrated, the sick anointed, the eyes closed, the comfort given, the dead buried. 'Fr Iggy' knew that the human journey is God-touched, that Christ’s priesthood is powerful, and that life given in service has every reason to expect resurrection.

“Finally, I remember Mons McQuillan as Vicar General to Bishop Hegarty. He believed, as he said in an article in 'The Furrow,' in the necessity of speaking truth unto power. He had a total lack of pomposity and there was no pulling of rank.”

Mons McQuillan was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media