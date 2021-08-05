Callum Brown set for AFL debut

Callum Brown in line for his AFL debut. (Pic: GWS Giants)
Former Limavady and Derry GAA star Callum Brown is set to make his AFL debut this weekend.
Brown is a 'confirmed starter' for GWS Giants for Friday night's Round 1 clash with Geelong, one of seven changes from Sunday's defeat to Port Adelaide.
The Giants currently sit in ninth spot, with three games remaining to get into the top eight and clinch a place in the play-offs.
Brown follows in the footsteps of Anton Tohill who recently made his first appearance for Collingwood.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.