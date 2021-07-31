Derry hurlers' starting team for Sunday's Christy Ring Cup Final

Dominic McKinley and Cormac Donnelly address the squad after their victory over Wicklow. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Derry hurling managers Dominic McKinley and Cormac Donnelly have named their team for Sunday's Christy Ring Cup Final with Offalt at Croke Park (1.00).
The Oakleafers have yet to win the title and were last in the final in 2015 when they were beaten by Kerry.
DERRY: Oisin O'Doherty, Meehaul McGrath, Sean Cassidy, Darragh McCloskey, Brian Óg McGilligan, Conor Kelly, Richie Mullan, Eoghan Cassidy, Cormac O'Doherty, Mark McGuigan, Gerald Bradley, John Mullan, Odhran McKeever, Sé McGuigan, Brian Cassidy
