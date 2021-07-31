Search our Archive

31/07/2021

Derry hurlers' All-Ireland U20 B hurling final details confirmed

Oakleafers aim to be the first Ulster winners of the Richie McElligott Cup

Selector Ryan O'Neill addresses the squad at during an in-house game ahead of the All-Ireland Final

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

Derry's All-Ireland U20 B hurling final with Meath will take place on Wednesday, August 11 (7.30) in Newry's Páirc Esler.

The Oakleafers, who qualified for the decider with wins over Donegal and Sligo, now aim to go one better than their 2018 defeat to Kerry in the final.


Darragh McGilligan (Vice Captain), Eoghan Cassidy (Captain) and Leo Passmore (Vice Captain).

Derry's team -managed by Kevin Kelly, Martin Birt and Ryan O' Neill - is based around their back to back U17 Celtic Challenge winning teams of 2018 and 2019.

The team is captained by current senior player Eoghan Cassidy and contains senior panelists Shea Cassidy, Padraig O'Kane and Padhraig Nelis.

