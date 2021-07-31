Derry hurlers' All-Ireland U20 B hurling final details confirmed

Selector Ryan O'Neill addresses the squad at during an in-house game ahead of the All-Ireland Final
Derry's All-Ireland U20 B hurling final with Meath will take place on Wednesday, August 11 (7.30) in Newry's Páirc Esler.
The Oakleafers, who qualified for the decider with wins over Donegal and Sligo, now aim to go one better than their 2018 defeat to Kerry in the final.
Darragh McGilligan (Vice Captain), Eoghan Cassidy (Captain) and Leo Passmore (Vice Captain).
Derry's team -managed by Kevin Kelly, Martin Birt and Ryan O' Neill - is based around their back to back U17 Celtic Challenge winning teams of 2018 and 2019.
The team is captained by current senior player Eoghan Cassidy and contains senior panelists Shea Cassidy, Padraig O'Kane and Padhraig Nelis.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.