Rogers 'will be back' for the championship

Rory Gallagher expected Brendan Rogers back in full training next week. (Pic: Tom Heaney)
Rory Gallagher said Brendan Rogers will be back in time for Derry's opening Ulster SFC game on Sunday, July 11.
The defender was forced off with a hamstring injury in Derry's win over Cavan and is expected back in 'full training' next Tuesday night.
At the time, Gallagher told the County Derry Post that a scan revealed a 'small tear' and it was a 'two or three week' injury.
“He will be back (for the championship), no problem,” the Derry boss said after Saturday's game in Croke Park.
“This game was not the be-all and end-all by any stretch of the imagination. It was nice to play and nice to perform in, but there was no way I was going to risk him. But, he will be back in full training in about ten days’ time,” Gallagher outlined on Saturday, after Derry's win at Croke Park.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.