Derry footballer paints amazing portrait of Seamus Heaney

Derry footballer Ruairi Mooney has added an amazing picture of Seamus Heaney to his growing portfolio.

A championship winner with Coleraine, Mooney won a Sigerson Cup with St Mary's and is part of Rory Gallagher's Derry squad.



Rory Mooney in action for Coleraine in the 2018 county final. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

A qualified teacher, Mooney took to his other passion during lockdown. He took to his easel and colours to paint an array of images.

His latest masterpiece is of local poetry legend Seamus Heaney.

It follows from paintings of Manchester United star Cavani and NBA hotshot Lebron James.