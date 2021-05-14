Jade helping us to 'kick start' a new way of life

A Derry woman has launched a new four-week ‘Kick-Start’ nutritional programme designed to help tackle stress, anxiety, depression and physical health conditions through a holistic approach.

Jade Bradley, who is originally from Hatmore Park in the Foyle Springs area of the city, is the founder of Restore Nutrition, a wellness company that specialises in helping people with their nutrition to deliver a better quality of life.

Jade embarked on her own mental and physical health journey several years ago having struggled with anxiety.

She used a blended approach which included yoga, meditation, music, therapy and the input from a kinesiologist that advised on food issues and intolerances.

Within two months of implementing these changes, Jade saw a massive change resulting in better sleep, more energy and a feeling of being more ‘restored.’

It was this that sparked her desire to educate herself in naturopathic nutrition.

She moved to London and studied at the College of Naturopathic Medicine and became a member of the Complementary and Natural Healthcare Council.

She launched Restore Nutrition in 2019 and the company has since gone from strength to strength. working with over 60 private clients and organisations including, Seagate, Business in the Community, Hurt, Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership, Belfast Food Network, Hillcrest, Culmore Hub, Foyle Women’s Information Group, Derry Well Woman and Youth Action.

Speaking about her new programme, Jade said: “We are living in a stressed out society, and having the main pillars of health and wellbeing in place is essential to help deal with stress and anxiety. If the fundamentals aren’t in place, it is impossible for us to excel.”

Jade said these fundamentals were more important than ever given the challenging times we are all in.

She added: “I centre our work around four pillars which we delve into on the ‘Kick Start’ programme namely: hydration, reducing toxic load, restoring with whole foods and managing stress and sleep.”

She said she has found most people want a 'quick fix' or a 'magic pill' when it came to their health and wellbeing journey.

“Unfortunately, this does not exist,” she said.

“It is best to make small changes incrementally and embark on this journey in stages starting off with the fundamentals which is exactly what we do in our new programme.

“Furthermore, it is so important to tackle mental health issues with an all-round approach and this is why I have worked with local mental health therapist, Caroline McMenamin, on many projects over the past two years and plan to do more collaborations throughout the year.”

The ‘Kick Start’ nutrition programme is available for business groups, charities, community groups and individual attendees and runs over four weeks in one-hour sessions.

You can obtain more information, costs and sign up by emailing Jade: info@ restorenutrition.co.uk.