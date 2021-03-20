Rainey player notches first Ulster try in win over Zebre

Rainey Old Boys' player Brad Roberts scored his first try for Ulster on Friday night at Ravenhill.

It was the Durban born hooker's four appearance.

Ulster finished their Guinness PRO14 season by running in seven tries in a 49-3 victory over a battling Zebre.

Skipper Jordi Murphy scored twice as Ulster racked up a second successive bonus-point win.

John Andrew, Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune, Rob Lyttle crossed the lines before Roberts went under the posts.

The result ensures Ulster finished in second place, behind Leinster, ahead of Easter Sunday's visit to Harlequins in the last 16 clash in the Challenge Cup.