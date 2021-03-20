Rainey player notches first Ulster try in win over Zebre

Contact
Brad Roberts in action during Ulster's Guinness PRO14 win over Zebre on Friday night (Pic: David Fiztgerald/Sportsfile)
Rainey Old Boys' player Brad Roberts scored his first try for Ulster on Friday night at Ravenhill.
It was the Durban born hooker's four appearance.
Ulster finished their Guinness PRO14 season by running in seven tries in a 49-3 victory over a battling Zebre.
Skipper Jordi Murphy scored twice as Ulster racked up a second successive bonus-point win.
John Andrew, Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune, Rob Lyttle crossed the lines before Roberts went under the posts.
The result ensures Ulster finished in second place, behind Leinster, ahead of Easter Sunday's visit to Harlequins in the last 16 clash in the Challenge Cup.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.