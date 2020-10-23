Five@5: Derry businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Derry Now is today launching a new campaign to help our local businesses in these difficult times.

The 'Five at Five' campaign will highlight five local businesses who are still open.

The aim is to encourage people to support these businesses when they can.



First up is Link 47 Bar and Restaurant at Crescent Link in the Waterside. The restaurant is open for takeaways and deliveries. Deliveries are available from 4pm. Give them a call on 02871874747 or click on this link - https://bit.ly/37zUqij

Cooleys Jewellers is one of the best known stores in the city centre. The store is busy preparing for what will be a very different Christmas. If you will be buying jewellery over the next few weeks, call in to Cooleys to speak to the experts. Their Christmas Club is now open and the store is open every day from 10pm to 5pm. You can contact Cooleys on 02871362984 or check out their Facebook page at - https://bit.ly/34nTMmb

Cooleys know the importance of shopping local.

“Our thoughts are with all businesses that have been asked to close again,” said a spokesperson for the store.

“Remember you can still support these businesses without stepping foot in there – buy vouchers, leave positive reviews, share social media posts.

“Every little help’s during these challenging times.

“We are one of the fortunate remaining open with health and safety measures in place.

“We will also be taking orders via our social media platforms: Instagram & Facebook as well as taking telephone orders.

“We can offer free local delivery and worldwide postage is available with a small charge.

“Derry we are a resilient community, we stand with our fellow business owners and we will come out strong again.”

The next local business up in our 'Five at Five' series is the Hair Superstore at 14 Carlisle Road. The store, which is open to the public and trade, has had to reduce its opening hours but is still very much open for business. The store is currently open from 11am to 3pm, from Tuesday to Friday. Give them a call or check out their Facebook page at - https://bit.ly/2FWPM2w

Different Class Menswear, also based on Carlisle Road, is another local business doing its best to maintain the usual brilliant service to its customers. One of the city's longest-established clothing stores, Different Class Menswear remains open and asks people to follow the current guidelines when visiting the store. You can contact the shop on 02871266691 or check out their Facebook page at - https://bit.ly/31Dr52F

Another popular local clothing firm still open for business is Pippa Boutique at 22-24 Waterloo Street. The shop is open from 10am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday. There is currently 20% of all normal price stock as well as 20% of all sale price stock. Anne Buckham from shop urged people to support local businesses. “Small businesses provide the feeling that a real person is behind it all, someone who cares more about giving us a quality product or service, over just taking your hard earned money,” she said. You can contact Pippa Boutique at 02871366177 or check out their Facebook at - https://bit.ly/37AeYHB

Let's all support our local businesses.