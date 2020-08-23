Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 23rd August, 2020

Contact
DUFFY, Philomena (nee Sheerin) - 21st August 2020, beloved wife of the late John, 74 Hatmore Park, loving mother of Hugh, Paul, Seamus and Anne, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of the late Jim, Cyril, Sean, Sadie and Annie. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.
FINLAY, James - 23rd August 2020, passed away peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre, much loved husband of Maureen and loving father of Dianae, Winston, Hilary, Gareth, Adrian and ; also a dear father-in-law and devoted grandfather. The family are abiding by government guidelines and anyone wishing to pay their respects to James the cortege will leave his family home on Tuesday at 12.15pm, followed by a graveside service in Christ Church at 1.00pm. (Please observe social distancing.) Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, and cheques payable to Cancer Focus NI and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.
HATRICK, William Henry (Billy) - 22nd August 2020 (suddenly and peacefully) at his home, 'Oak Island Farm,' 61 Magherafelt Road, Tobermore, dearly loved husband of Martha, much loved father of Rosemary and Andrew, a dear father-in-law of Wilfie and Gillian, devoted granda of Emma, Megan, Abbie, Sarah and James and dearest brother of Joseph. House and funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. Funeral service for the family will take place in Union Road Presbyterian Church, Magherafelt, on Tuesday next, 25th August at 2.00pm, followed by burial in Lecumpher Presbyterian Churchyard at 3.00pm (approximately). Billy's funeral cortege will travel along Hospital Road at approximately 1.45pm for the church service and afterwards for the burial, along Broad Street and Rainey Street at 2.45pm (approximately) for friends wishing to stand along the route to pay their respect, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Union Road Presbyterian Church Building Fund, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, family and the entire family circle.
