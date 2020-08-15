Death Notices - Saturday 15th August 2020

Contact
McWILLIAMS, Hugh (Ballinascreen) - 14th August 2020 (RIP), 28 Fivemile Straight, Draperstown, beloved husband of Anne and loving father Maureen (Quinn) and Carlus, son of the late Peggy and Charlie. Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughter, son in law Benny, daughter in law Maria, grandchildren Ollie, Leo, Fiadh and Lily Anna and the extended family circle. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the wake and funeral will be strictly private.
WALLACE, Robert (Roy) – 13th August 2020 (peacefully)at Altnagelvin hospital on the 13th of August 2020. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of Isobel. Devoted father of Martin, Robert, Paul, Gary, Mark and Aisling. Loving brother of Liam, John, Charlie, Margaret and the late Mary. A much loved grandfather to all his grandchildren. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and friends. Roy's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live at 09:30am tomorrow (Sunday 16th August) via the link
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-eugenes-cathedral-derry Burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. On his soul Sweet Jesus, have mercy. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Derry championship games called of following the death of main sponsor Hugh McWilliams (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.