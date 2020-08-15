Death Notices - Saturday 15th August 2020

McWILLIAMS, Hugh (Ballinascreen) - 14th August 2020 (RIP), 28 Fivemile Straight, Draperstown, beloved husband of Anne and loving father Maureen (Quinn) and Carlus, son of the late Peggy and Charlie. Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughter, son in law Benny, daughter in law Maria, grandchildren Ollie, Leo, Fiadh and Lily Anna and the extended family circle. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the wake and funeral will be strictly private.

WALLACE, Robert (Roy) – 13th August 2020 (peacefully)at Altnagelvin hospital on the 13th of August 2020. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of Isobel. Devoted father of Martin, Robert, Paul, Gary, Mark and Aisling. Loving brother of Liam, John, Charlie, Margaret and the late Mary. A much loved grandfather to all his grandchildren. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and friends. Roy's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live at 09:30am tomorrow (Sunday 16th August) via the link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-eugenes-cathedral-derry Burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. On his soul Sweet Jesus, have mercy. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.