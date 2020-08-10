Firefighters free woman from two vehicle collision

Contact
Firefighters freed woman from one of vehicles involved
At least one person was injured in a two car collision close to one of Derry's busiest junctions this afternoon.
The crash occurred at the junction of Racecourse Road and St Brigid's Avenue in the Collon area shortly after 2.30pm.
A woman, a front seat passenger, was taken to a waiting ambulance by paramedics after being helped from one of the cars by firefighters.
It is believed her injuries are not life-threatening.
