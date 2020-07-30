Award-winning Derry hotel is chosen as one of the Top 10 hotels in the UK

Derry's hard-hit tourism industry has received a major boost with the news that a local hotel has won a major award.

The Bishop’s Gate Hotel has won a TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Award.

This was after the hotel was ranked sixth in the Top 25 hotels in the UK on the travel website.

The latest award for the Bishop Street hotel comes just weeks after it reopened following the coronavirus lockdown.

Bishop's Gate Hotel Managing Director, Ciaran O’Neill, said they were 'absolutely thrilled' to receive the new accolade.

“With over 40,000 hotel properties listed on TripAdvisor across the UK, to be named in the top ten again is simply phenomenal. The Travellers’ Choice 2020 Awards analysed traveller reviews and ratings pre-pandemic to determine winners in the various categories.

“Bishop's Gate Hotel was ranked sixth in the ‘Top 25 Hotels – United Kingdom and Channel Islands’ category, which is a fantastic achievement.

“This award will provide a real boost to the international image of the region and a boost to tourism.

“Derry-Londonderry is a confident, vibrant, forward looking city and district that provides the best of all worlds, offering city, coastal and countryside experiences.

“When you look at the locations and names of the hotels featured on this list, it is a great statement of confidence in the city's hotel offering and an endorsement of the commitment and effort by everyone involved.”

Mr O'Neill said the award shines a spotlight on the local hospitality industry.

“It is a reflection of our staff’s enthusiasm, dedication, and commitment to excellent customer service.

“In my opinion, they are simply the best and that’s why Bishop’s Gate has been recognised by the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards four years in a row.

“We believe in delivering a genuine welcome to all of our guests and we aim to ensure every visit is special, so it is extremely encouraging to have this recognised and reflected in visitor feedback,” added Mr O'Neill.