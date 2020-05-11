Police appeal for help in tracing a motorcyclist involved in a collision in County Derry last night

Police are trying to locate a motorcyclist who was involved in a collision in County Derry last night.

At approximately 8.20pm police and ambulance received reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Tamnaherin Road in Eglinton close to the junction with the Edenreagh Road.

The collision involved a blue and white Suzuki motorbike registration number R409COR.

However, a PSNI spokesperson said that despite extensive searches of the area the driver has not been located.

"We are very concerned for the safety of the driver involved in the collision and are appealing for help in identifying him so that we can confirm he is safe and does not require medical attention.

"If you know the driver or think you can identify the driver we would ask you to contact us or ask them to contact police confirming they are safe and well by phoning 101 and quoting Ccs 1753, 10/05/2020."

The photo attached was taken a short time before the collision.