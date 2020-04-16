Contact

Tributes paid to Ballerin mother who left lifesaving legacy

Seonaidh passed away on Tuesday after a 13-month battle with leukaemia.

Tributes have been paid to a County Derry woman who sadly passed away this week following a 13-month battle with leukaemia.

Seonaidh Mullan, who played camogie and ladies’ football for Ballerin, ran a STEM cell registration event following her diagnosis to encourage people to register as donors.

The event, hosted at the GAA club in Ballerin, resulted in over 160 donors registering as potential lifesavers.

Camogie club Chairperson Melinda Robinson said many in the community were grieving the loss of a friend.

“Seonaidh was an extremely private person, very modest. There was no fuss with her. She was the first at training and the last to go home.

“When we had younger players coming on the team who maybe faced different things in life, she was the one those girls felt confident in sharing a story with.

“If they were having a bad evening, she was the girl they went to. The girls thought very highly of her.

Seonaidh was steeped in the life of her GAA club. She was always on the starting 15, and her experience on the hockey pitch brought a fierceness to her tackling on the camogie pitch.

Even on the warmest days, she would train in the black Ballerin waterproof jacket and bandana, socks to her knees, urging her teammates to ‘come on and be serious’.

Her words on the pitch were always of positive encouragement, but she wasn’t afraid to voice her opinion to the referee if she disagreed with the decision.

With coronavirus regulations limiting funerals to immediate family only, the club have taken the innovative step of creating a virtual guard of honour.

Club members sent pictures of themselves in Seonaidh’s beloved red and white Ballerin colours in order to pay their respects.

Seonaidh is survived by her husband Stephen, her son Oisín and daughter Una and the wider Black and Mullan families.

“People see Seonaidh’s picture on social media or the paper and see the mother, the camóg, the woman who left behind a legacy for STEM cell recruitment. She was all of those things,” said Melinda.

“But strip all that away and Seonaidh was our friend, a friend we’ve lost, a voice we won’t hear again, a smiling face we won’t see.”

