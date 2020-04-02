CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Six more deaths in Northern Ireland - overall death toll now stands at 36

Contact
Coronavirus
Six more people in Northern Ireland have died of Covid-19, it was announced this afternoon.
This bring the overall death toll in Northern Ireland to 36.
Just under 7,000 individuals have been tested in Northern Ireland to date, says the Public Health Agency.
Of these, 774 have been confirmed as having Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Of the confirmed cases, the Belfast City Council area has the highest number of cases - 226.
There are 30 confirmed cases in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area, with 21 in the Mid Ulster Council area.
At 19, the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area has the lowest number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.