CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Six more deaths in Northern Ireland - overall death toll now stands at 36

Six more people in Northern Ireland have died of Covid-19, it was announced this afternoon.

This bring the overall death toll in Northern Ireland to 36.

Just under 7,000 individuals have been tested in Northern Ireland to date, says the Public Health Agency.

Of these, 774 have been confirmed as having Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Of the confirmed cases, the Belfast City Council area has the highest number of cases - 226.

There are 30 confirmed cases in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area, with 21 in the Mid Ulster Council area.

At 19, the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area has the lowest number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland.