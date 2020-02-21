Derry man jumped on his uncle's head during an attack in the Creggan area of the city

A Derry man who jumped on his uncle's head during an attack was today warned that if he re-offended in any way he would be going straight to jail.

Judge Elizabeth McCaffery told Conor Brown, 23, from Bayview Terrace, that she was deferring passing sentence on him for seven months to enable Brown to complete probation and addiction counselling programmes.

A barrister for the Public Prosecution Service told Judge McCaffrey that Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting his uncle in a relative's home in the Creggan area of the city on January 21 of last year.

She said before the assault Brown became involved in an aggressive altercation with his mother as a result of which his uncle locked him out of the house.

However, Brown managed to force his way back into the house and attacked his uncle.

"His uncle pleaded with him to go but the defendant punched him to the face knocking his glasses off and then repeatedly punched him to the face.

“His uncle fell to the floor and the defendant repeatedly kicked him to the ribs and back and then kicked him to the side of the head and stamped twice on his head. He then left the house.

"His uncle was left with two black eyes, a cut to his left cheek, tenderness to his head, a broken nose and soreness to his upper body", the barrister said.

Defence barrister Dean Mooney accepted that it was a very serious incident.

He said since the incident Brown had had five different referrals in terms of counselling and addiction services and had attended all of the referrals.