Man in Derry court charged with knocking partner's teeth out for second time... on Valentine's Night

A man who had been on bail accused of knocking his partner's teeth out has been accused of doing the same thing again and claiming 'she deserved it.'

Martin John White, 35, of Clarendon Street in Derry, appeared at the city's Magistrate's Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and false imprisonment of the same female on Valentine's Day, February 14.

Connecting White to the charges, a PSNI officer told the court he had bail breached his bail conditions as he was not allowed within 200 metres of the alleged injured party.

The officer told the court that at 11.55pm police were called to the defendant's address where they found the woman with a black eye, blood coming from her mouth and some teeth missing.

She told police she had been at his address and an argument had started.

She said she tried to leave but the door was locked and she then panicked and tried to run.

She said White had punched her four times and she thought she had blacked out.

When she came round, she said White was on the phone stating he had 'knocked her teeth out again she deserved it.'

White was found intoxicated nearby and arrested and at interview said they had been punching each other but denied the false imprisonment.

The police officer said that White had been charged previously with knocking teeth out of the same woman.

He opposed bail for fear of further offences and stated that White was 'violent.'

Defence solicitor, Paddy MacDermott, said it was 'a very difficult application'.

He said it was unfortunate that after previous charges 'the relationship had resumed' and the couple had gone out for Valentine's night and too much alcohol had been consumed.

He said 'they should never have got back together but they did.'

Judge McElholm said: "This man, I am using the word man in the ironic sense, this creature should be locked away somewhere in a stockade and never let out."

He told White: "You are not fit to be out in public with decent human beings and you will never get bail for anything from me."

Addressing the alleged victim who was in court Judge McElholm told her White 'deserves no favour from you' and he encouraged her to see the case through.

He added White deserved the 'full rigour of the law' and he hoped he would get the maximum sentence possible.

White was remanded in custody to appear again on February 27.