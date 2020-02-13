Derry and Londonderry differ on who should be the man to try and oust President Trump from the White House

Contact
Derry has given its support to Bernie Sanders in the fight to become the new President of the US.
The people of Derry in New Hampshire have voted Sanders as their preferred choice for the Democratic Party nomination for the US election later this year.
Democratic nominees are currently travelling around the country seeking support for their campaigns.
Sanders won 28.7% of support from the people of Derry, while his party colleague Pete Buttigieg secured 26% of the votes.
However, a short distance away in the town of Londonderry, Buttigieg emerged the winner, winning 28.1% of the votes.
Sanders was the third most popular choice in Londonderry, securing 20.6% of the vote.
After votes across the US, the Democratic Party will choose its candidate to take on President Donald Trump in the November election.
The New Hampshire towns of Derry and Londonderry were founded by emigrants who moved to the US from Ireland.
After establishing the towns, the emigrants called them after their home towns.
