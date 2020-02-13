Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry and Londonderry differ on who should be the man to try and oust President Trump from the White House

Donald Trump

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Derry has given its support to Bernie Sanders in the fight to become the new President of the US.

The people of Derry in New Hampshire have voted Sanders as their preferred choice for the Democratic Party nomination for the US election later this year.

Democratic nominees are currently travelling around the country seeking support for their campaigns.

Sanders won 28.7% of support from the people of Derry, while his party colleague Pete Buttigieg secured 26% of the votes.

However, a short distance away in the town of Londonderry, Buttigieg emerged the winner, winning 28.1% of the votes.

Sanders was the third most popular choice in Londonderry, securing 20.6% of the vote.

After votes across the US, the Democratic Party will choose its candidate to take on President Donald Trump in the November election.

The New Hampshire towns of Derry and Londonderry were founded by emigrants who moved to the US from Ireland.

After establishing the towns, the emigrants called them after their home towns.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie