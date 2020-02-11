Police issue an urgent appeal for help in finding a pensioner with Alzheimers who is missing in Derry

Contact
Police have issued an urgent appeal for help in finding a missing man in Derry.
Carlos Ferreira is missing from the Hawkin Street area of the city.
He is 74 years old and has Alzheimers.
He would have little to no memory, though should respond to his name.
He is described as 5ft 6", very slim.
He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms.
Mr Ferreira would be described as having limited mobility.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are on the ground looking for this gentleman but we need the best set of eyes we have, you. With the weather today we are very concerned.
"Should you see Mr Ferreira please contact police immediately. He is described as fearful of people and may try to hide from the public, check your outbuildings."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The view over Ballinderry Bridge as Storm Ciara swept through Co Derry over the weekend. Picture: John O'Neill/ Sperrin Photography
Diversions will be in place as the six figure resurfacing works is carried out on the Ballyquin Road.
Some members of the Take Action for Maghera Park group who are opposing the building of an industrial park at the former Maghera High School site.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.