Police issue an urgent appeal for help in finding a pensioner with Alzheimers who is missing in Derry

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Police have issued an urgent appeal for help in finding a missing man in Derry.

Carlos Ferreira is missing from the Hawkin Street area of the city.

He is 74 years old and has Alzheimers.

He would have little to no memory, though should respond to his name.

He is described as 5ft 6", very slim.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms.

Mr Ferreira would be described as having limited mobility.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are on the ground looking for this gentleman but we need the best set of eyes we have, you. With the weather today we are very concerned.

"Should you see Mr Ferreira please contact police immediately. He is described as fearful of people and may try to hide from the public, check your outbuildings."

