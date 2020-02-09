STORM CIARA UPDATE: Closures remain in place across Derry as stormy weather expected to continue for the rest of the day

Warnings remain in place as Storm Ciara continues to hit the north west region.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has closed all its public parks and play parks as a result of the storm.

Council-run cemeteries are also closed, although funerals will be allowed to take place.

The council and police are urging people to take care during the stormy conditions.

While there were no reports of major damage overnight, there were reports of significant flooding in some local areas.

The high winds and rain are expected to continue for the remainder of the day.